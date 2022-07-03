Woman struck, killed by train in China Grove

CHINA GROVE – A 39-year-old woman from China Grove who was hit and killed by an Amtrack train Saturday afternoon was apparently walking home from work at the time of the accident, according to a close friend.

Wendy Paulette Ervin was hit by a passenger train around 3:50 p.m. according to China Grove police. The accident remains under investigation, but Carrie Bishop, who has been best friends with Ervin “since we were 16 or 17 years old,” said she understood her friend was on her way home from work when she was hit.

Bishop declined to identify Ervin’s family members by name, out of respect, but noted that she leaves behind “a son, a daughter, a son-in-law, a husband, parents and siblings,” all of whom she cared for.

“She was a very spunky, sassy, loving and kind person,” said Bishop. “She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone no matter the situation. She will be truly missed.”

The accident occurred on the tracks near the end of Beaver Street, and police said the train did stop nearby following the incident.

The accident remains under investigation, and the Post has reached out to Amtrack for comment.