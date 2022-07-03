Spruce Up week starts July 11 in Salisbury
Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 3, 2022
SALISBURY — “Summer Spruce Up Week” begins July 11 and runs through July 15.
This service is for residents (no businesses) living inside the city limits who have city of Salisbury trash and recycling services.
The city will offer free pick-up of acceptable items during this week.
Residents are asked to place acceptable items at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your regular trash day. Items may be placed at curb the evening before, as Code Enforcement is aware.
Acceptable items:
- Extra bags, boxes, and bins of household items, trash, clothes, etc. Furniture (couches, love seats, dressers — furniture of any kind)
- Mattresses and box springs
- Old appliances
- Miscellaneous items such as treadmills, exercise equipment, bicycles, vacuums
- Lawn mowers must be drained of any fuel
- Grills must have gas tanks removed
- Tires without rims – up to 5 per location (Tires are picked up by a different truck)
Unacceptable items
- Any type of building materials (paint, lumber, sheet rock, carpet, padding, large area rugs, shingles, toilets, sinks, windows, doors). Contact Rowan County Landfill at 704-278-2211
- No TVs, computers or electronics — Contact Rowan County Recycling Center at (704) 216-8589
- No pianos or hospital beds.
- Note: Spruce Up Items are collected by a different truck than your regular trash rollout. Tires are picked up by a different truck than regular trash and Spruce Up items. Tires are collected throughout the week but if not collected by end of day Friday, report to sanitation department at 704-638-5256 on Monday morning.