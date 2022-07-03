Spruce Up week starts July 11 in Salisbury

SALISBURY — “Summer Spruce Up Week” begins July 11 and runs through July 15.

This service is for residents (no businesses) living inside the city limits who have city of Salisbury trash and recycling services.

The city will offer free pick-up of acceptable items during this week.

Residents are asked to place acceptable items at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your regular trash day. Items may be placed at curb the evening before, as Code Enforcement is aware.

Acceptable items:

Extra bags, boxes, and bins of household items, trash, clothes, etc. Furniture (couches, love seats, dressers — furniture of any kind)

Mattresses and box springs

Old appliances

Miscellaneous items such as treadmills, exercise equipment, bicycles, vacuums

Lawn mowers must be drained of any fuel

Grills must have gas tanks removed

Tires without rims – up to 5 per location (Tires are picked up by a different truck)

Unacceptable items