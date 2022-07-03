Restaurant building demolished to make way for tire, brake shop

SALISBURY — The site of what was formerly the Copacabana Brazilian Cuisine restaurant is now cleared for a tire and brake repair shop.

The building has previously been the home of several restaurants, including Big Pig, Porky’s, Don Miguel, Omega Diner and Great Scott’s. According to Teresa Barringer, Salisbury’s development services manager, the plot has now been approved for a Mavis Tires and Brakes.

The new building will be approximately 6,925 square feet with a proposed eight bays for repairs. Construction timing for the facility isn’t set but the approval was signed off on June 7.