Pro-life group holds ‘thanksgiving’ for Roe decision

SALISBURY — Calling the gathering a “prayerful thanksgiving” for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, about a dozen members of Rowan County’s Pro Life Commission met on the front walk of the Rowan County Government Offices on West Innes Street to express gratitude Saturday morning.

Holding signs that ranged from “Adoption: the Loving Option” to “Roe v Wade Over, Thank you Supreme Court” and “Save the Babies,” those who attended were grateful the Supreme Court made what they believe is the right decision.

“With the technology of today, we know that once in the womb, it is a baby, it is a life, and no one has the right to take that life,” said Barbara Franklin, spokeswoman for the group.

She pointed out that while all churches have representation in their group, it is not a denominational issue, but “a human rights issue.”

Franklin said after a demonstration opposing the court’s finding last week in the same location, group members felt a need to do something to show their support.

“It’s a perfect time to thank the Supreme Court of the United States for overturning Roe v. Wade,” she said in a statement, “as we celebrate the day of independence and freedom and the right to life. A woman should have control over her body; the problem is the baby is no longer her body. It is connected to her body, and resides in her body, but it is not her body, it is the body of a new person.”

“Planned Parenthood is not for women” added Franklin. “It is a for-profit business whose founder aligned herself with questionable organizations.” Franklin said it is “time for women to be responsible, accountable. Abortion is not birth control.”

“Life is important,” added Jody McManus when asked why she felt it was important for her to attend Saturday. “Women’s rights start with responsibility, but men need to be responsible as well. Women are not toys.”

Cindy Desche, a teacher in Rowan County for 41 years and counting, said “children are such a joy and should be protected.”

Asked about exceptions for rape, Franklin said “that represents a very, very small percentage, and that is between a woman and God and her doctor. But there are many resources available for women experiencing unwanted pregnancies. Abortion should never be the first choice.” In Rowan County, she said, an organization called Life Choices “can provide all the help an expecting mother could need to help her get through the pregnancy.” Life Choices can be reached at 704-633-7695 or online at lifechoicesrowan.com.