Letters to the editor: July 3

Life begins at conception

As a retired Rowan County judge and lawyer, allow me please to correct the way your very nice reporter, Ms. Strillacci, described in Sunday’s paper the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. Her article said that the Court eliminated “the right to privacy which contained the right to abortion.”

To the contrary, the constitutional right to privacy remains very much alive and well. The Court concluded that neither the constitutional (implied) right to privacy nor the Fourteenth Amendment established a constitutional right to abortion.

The reason for that is there are two lives, not one involved: the mother and her baby. The decision whether to restrict or expand the ability to obtain an abortion now rests with voters in the individual states.

The states had that power from colonial times and when the Constitution was ratified until 1973, when they were stripped of that jurisdiction by the Supreme Court decision in Roe.

In North Carolina, currently a woman may still obtain an abortion up to 20 weeks of gestation (5 months) after conception.

May I express the hope and prayer that America recovers her senses and can accept the scientific fact that human life begins at conception.

— Ted Blanton

Salisbury

Is Supreme Court choice qualified?

The U.S. Supreme Court has wrapped up its historic calendar for the year. Now Americans get to witness another change.

Biden campaigned on selecting a Black woman, regardless of being qualified or not, for the position (stated she doesn’t know the definition of a woman). Jackson-Brown replaces Breyer and, moving forward, will always be known as the Affirmative Action judge chosen primarily for the color of her skin.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis