Health Department director to speak at monthly Democratic breakfast on July 9

SALISBURY — Local Democrats are invited to the organization’s monthly breakfast with a guest at 10 a.m. July 9 at Democrat headquarters, 1504 W. Innes St.

Alyssa Harris, director of the Rowan County Health Department, will give an overview of Rowan County’s health at the breakfast. The information to be presented comes from a survey that rates N.C. counties.

Bring a dish to share for what should be a fascinating discussion.