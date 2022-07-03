Food Lion recognizes workers for years of service
Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 3, 2022
SALISBURY — Food Lion has nearly 300 employees who will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are 50 long-term associates from stores in the greater Salisbury area.
“Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said in a news release. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”
Food Lion recognizes these associates celebrating 30, 35, 40, and 45 years of service with the Years of Service Award. Each year, the omnichannel retailer holds a recognition event to share appreciation and gratitude for associates who have achieved these service milestones. At the Years of Service Awards event, each associate’s name, position, location and service milestone are read aloud and celebrated.
The following local associates were recognized:
30 years of service
Silvana Baxter, Asset Protection Manager in Salisbury
Natasha Brinegar, Vice President of Merchandising in Salisbury
Scott Brinson, Human Resources Specialist in Salisbury
Joy Burleson, Category Assistant in Salisbury
Larry Cassels, Director of Operations in Salisbury
Melissa Corriher, Pharmacy Technician in Salisbury
David Gordon, Store Manager in Salisbury
Stephenie Haskell, Human Resources Specialist in Salisbury
Melissa Hughes, Store Manager in Salisbury
Thomas McKinney, Sales Associate in Salisbury
Ben Newport, Manager of Strategic Initiatives in Salisbury
Tom Perry, Director of Operations in Salisbury
Steve Powell, Specialist-Merchandising in Salisbury
Scott Prince, Human Resources Specialist in Salisbury
Amy Shue, Manager of Retail Talent Planning in Salisbury
Frank Sutherland, Perishable Associate in Kannapolis
Tanya Taylor, SP Project Team Member in Salisbury
Chad Vaughan, Human Resources Specialist in Salisbury
Michael Watts, Category Manager in Salisbury
Lori Williamson, Learning and Development Specialist in Salisbury
35 years of service
John Bednarz, Merchandising Manager III in Salisbury
Debbie Bowers, Director of Operations in Salisbury
April Care, Asset Protection Specialist in Salisbury
Deon Cook, Projects Manager in Salisbury
Margaret Crosby, Food Lion To Go Associate in Kannapolis
Chris Dove, Vice President of Merchandising in Salisbury
Krista Dunn, Category Assistant in Salisbury
Lisa Evans, Merchandising Analyst in Salisbury
Karen Harrill, Human Resources Coordinator in Salisbury
Marty Hawkins, SRS Operations in Salisbury
Cheryl Houston, Sales Associate in Salisbury
John Kimball, Merchandising Analyst in Salisbury
Rose Lanter, Merchandising Buyer in Salisbury
David Layton, Merchandising Analyst in Salisbury
Charlotte McBride, Finance Analyst in Salisbury
Louis McGowan, SRS Operations in Salisbury
Rodney Millage, SRS Operations in Salisbury
Carla Moore, Labor Specialist in Salisbury
Kenneth Powell, SP Project Team Member in Salisbury
James Presnell, Marketing Clerk in Salisbury
Sybil Rary, Labor Analyst in Salisbury
Rondale Ratcliff, SRS Operations in Salisbury
Brian Tanner, Human Resources Business Partner in Salisbury
Geoff Waldau, Executive Vice President of Merchandising in Salisbury
Rob Ward, Director of Operations in Salisbury
Carl Westbrook, Perishable Manager in Rockwell,
Agnes Whitehead, Merchandising Specialist in Salisbury
40 years of service
Kathy Brown, Merchandising Buyer in Salisbury
Billy Harcum, Director of Operations in Salisbury