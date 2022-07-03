Food Lion recognizes workers for years of service

SALISBURY — Food Lion has nearly 300 employees who will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are 50 long-term associates from stores in the greater Salisbury area.

“Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said in a news release. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”

Food Lion recognizes these associates celebrating 30, 35, 40, and 45 years of service with the Years of Service Award. Each year, the omnichannel retailer holds a recognition event to share appreciation and gratitude for associates who have achieved these service milestones. At the Years of Service Awards event, each associate’s name, position, location and service milestone are read aloud and celebrated.

The following local associates were recognized:

30 years of service

Silvana Baxter, Asset Protection Manager in Salisbury

Natasha Brinegar, Vice President of Merchandising in Salisbury

Scott Brinson, Human Resources Specialist in Salisbury

Joy Burleson, Category Assistant in Salisbury

Larry Cassels, Director of Operations in Salisbury

Melissa Corriher, Pharmacy Technician in Salisbury

David Gordon, Store Manager in Salisbury

Stephenie Haskell, Human Resources Specialist in Salisbury

Melissa Hughes, Store Manager in Salisbury

Thomas McKinney, Sales Associate in Salisbury

Ben Newport, Manager of Strategic Initiatives in Salisbury

Tom Perry, Director of Operations in Salisbury

Steve Powell, Specialist-Merchandising in Salisbury

Scott Prince, Human Resources Specialist in Salisbury

Amy Shue, Manager of Retail Talent Planning in Salisbury

Frank Sutherland, Perishable Associate in Kannapolis

Tanya Taylor, SP Project Team Member in Salisbury

Chad Vaughan, Human Resources Specialist in Salisbury

Michael Watts, Category Manager in Salisbury

Lori Williamson, Learning and Development Specialist in Salisbury

35 years of service

John Bednarz, Merchandising Manager III in Salisbury

Debbie Bowers, Director of Operations in Salisbury

April Care, Asset Protection Specialist in Salisbury

Deon Cook, Projects Manager in Salisbury

Margaret Crosby, Food Lion To Go Associate in Kannapolis

Chris Dove, Vice President of Merchandising in Salisbury

Krista Dunn, Category Assistant in Salisbury

Lisa Evans, Merchandising Analyst in Salisbury

Karen Harrill, Human Resources Coordinator in Salisbury

Marty Hawkins, SRS Operations in Salisbury

Cheryl Houston, Sales Associate in Salisbury

John Kimball, Merchandising Analyst in Salisbury

Rose Lanter, Merchandising Buyer in Salisbury

David Layton, Merchandising Analyst in Salisbury

Charlotte McBride, Finance Analyst in Salisbury

Louis McGowan, SRS Operations in Salisbury

Rodney Millage, SRS Operations in Salisbury

Carla Moore, Labor Specialist in Salisbury

Kenneth Powell, SP Project Team Member in Salisbury

James Presnell, Marketing Clerk in Salisbury

Sybil Rary, Labor Analyst in Salisbury

Rondale Ratcliff, SRS Operations in Salisbury

Brian Tanner, Human Resources Business Partner in Salisbury

Geoff Waldau, Executive Vice President of Merchandising in Salisbury

Rob Ward, Director of Operations in Salisbury

Carl Westbrook, Perishable Manager in Rockwell,

Agnes Whitehead, Merchandising Specialist in Salisbury

40 years of service

Kathy Brown, Merchandising Buyer in Salisbury

Billy Harcum, Director of Operations in Salisbury