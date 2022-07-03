Blotter: July 2-3

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Wayne Zachary Holshouser, 37, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle. The arrest occurred on Wednesday in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Jerrald Jerome Exum, 42, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a phone or communication device by an inmate. The arrest took place on Wednesday at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Police responded to a shooting that in which shots were fired into the residence of an apartment complex. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at apartments in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue.

• A man was robbed in the 400 block of Morlan Park Road on Tuesday evening. The suspect reportedly brandished a firearm during the offense and the victim reported a total estimated loss of $700.