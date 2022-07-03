Biz Roundup: Two from Rowan honored with Most Admired CEO Awards

SALISBURY — Food Lion’s Meg Ham and Team Automotive Group’s Kristin Dillard were recognized by Charlotte Business Journal with Most Admired CEO awards. The CBJ honored 38 CEOs in total.

Ham noted the importance of being a role model within her company, as well as in the towns they serve. “To me, it’s imperative that as a company we are part of the community we are privileged to serve. In 2014, we launched Food Lion Feeds, our hunger relief initiative. Since that time, we’ve donated more than 900 million meals to our neighbors in need and plan to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. As an omnichannel retail grocer, it’s part of our responsibility to help fight food insecurity in our communities so no one has to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries.”

In discussing the importance of her role in the community, Dillard said, “The single most important thing any CEO can do is to build relationships and bring communities together. In all that we do, we build relationships that matter with our clients, our vendors, our manufacturer partners and most importantly our employees. We should always demonstrate our commitment to our community by being an active community builder.”

Construction set to begin at Lakeshore Corporate Park

KANNAPOLIS — Construction is set to kick off in July at the Lakeshore Corporate Park at the former home of the Kannapolis Intimidators. It will eventually feature three industrial buildings totaling more than 700,000 square feet. All three will be built in a single phase with construction estimated to be complete in mid-2023.

“This is going to be a fabulous business park that attracts great jobs and builds up the tax base,” Fortius’ Harris Morrison said in a statement to the Charlotte Business Journal. “It will also enhance the quality of life in the community. We are excited to play a role in the bold vision the local leaders have for the city of Kannapolis.”

Construction will begin with demolition of the existing structures on site, followed by grading and then vertical construction.

Webinar focuses on government contracting resources, tools

The U.S. Small Business Administration and Public Private Strategies Institute will host a webinar as part of their Building a Better America: a Small Business Resource Community series.

The goal of this webinar will be to connect small businesses with resources and information about the Biden-Harris Administration’s policy agenda, including how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan create opportunities for small businesses.

Additionally, this webinar will feature training to help small businesses access and utilize these resources to grow their business and create great jobs. Through the BBA Resource Community, the SBA and PPSI will convene respected leaders from across business, government, advocacy and economic development, to provide these briefings and training.

The BBA Resource Community will also provide opportunities for small business owners to expand their networks, connecting with vendors, lenders and other key stakeholders that are critical for business success.

To R.S.V.P., email Sydney Snyder at syndney@publicprivatestrategies.org