Local golf: Lyerly’s run ends in semifinals

Staff report

PINEHURST — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) lost in Saturday afternoon’s semifinals in match play in the 122nd North & South Amateur.

Lyerly was one of 32 in a field of 120 who qualified for match play after two rounds of stroke play.

Seeded 21st for match play, Lyerly won matches against the 12, 5 and 13 seeds to reach the semifinals.

Lyerly never had the lead in his semifinal match against 16th-seeded Luke Clanton, a Florida State recruit, and lost 4 and 3.

Clanton built a 4-up lead through 13 holes. Lyerly won the 14th, but Clanton took the 15th and closed out Lyerly by making a 10-foot putt.

Warrior pro Brian Lee caddied for Lyerly.

Clanton’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be towering, 10th-seeded Thomas Morrison, who stands 6-foot-9.

Lyerly was the only North Carolina native to make the Final Four.

In a 2 and 1 weather-delayed quarterfinal win against Ben Woodruff on Saturday morning, Lyerly took charge by winning 7, 10 and 12 with birdies.

Lyerly won 1-up on the 18th green in a tight match in the Round of 16. Lyerly came back after being down a hole at the turn.

Lyerly built a 5-up lead in the Round of 32 and held on for a 2 and 1 victory.