Library Notes: Rowan Wild and July 4th closing during Library’s Summer Reading Week 5

Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library is partnering with Rowan Wild for the program “Go on an Expedition with Rowan Wild” the week of July 5-9. This program, which is part of the library’s “Big Show Series” is open to children ages 5 to 11, though all are welcome. To compensate for the national holiday on Monday, July 4, in which all RPL branches will be closed, this week’s show schedule will begin on Tuesday, July 5. This live animal event is set to take place outdoors at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, July 5; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, July 6; RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, July 7; and RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Saturday, July 9.

“Go on an Expedition with Rowan Wild” will teach children simple natural history and how species adapt over time, as well as going over the personal stories of the animals that call the park home. Some of the animal ambassadors that live at Rowan Wild are black bears, goats, screech owls, raccoons, deer, and two brand-new bobcats! Children who attend “Go on an Expedition” will have the chance to see some of these animals and many more. Rowan Wild is a facility inside of Dan Nicholas Park and includes the T.M. Stanback Barnyard, the Nature Center and Wildlife Adventures. These facilities are open daily and have many different ticket options. If you want to learn more about Rowan Wild and Dan Nicholas Park, go to its website at www.rowanwild.org.

School Age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets, or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.

Other programs for children coming this week “Summer Storytime” (preschool). These programs will be held outdoors as weather permits and hosted by each RPL branch. “Summer Storytimes” (preschool) will be held on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

Also coming this week for children is Checkers Library TV episode 6, “Out to Sea,” which explores the oceans of the globe. This episode will be released on Wednesday, July 6, at 9 a.m. on the library’s YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) and Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary). You may also follow the link at bit.ly/CheckersSummer22 for access to the videos. For more information about “Deep Sea Readers” or Checkers Library TV, email Laura at Laura.Mowry@rowancountync.gov.

Summer Reading program for teens ages 11-17 (rising sixth-12th graders) are hosted by each RPL branch at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesday, July 6, at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursday, July 7, at RPL East (Rockwell). This week, teens are invited to create their own soothing and exfoliating “Mermaid Sugar Scrub.” For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Teens, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or visit bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up (including 2022 high school graduates) will include two programs this week. On Wednesday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m., join RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) for “Wednesday Writers Club for Adults.” Do you love writing? Are you looking for a community of local writers? Join RPL for the Wednesday Writer’s Club! A writer’s club allows discussion, group sharing, group writing prompts, and peer-to-peer reviews. This program, designed for ages 18 and up, allows writers to connect with each other, find resources to improve their craft, and get tips on publication. To learn more or receive virtual attendance option details, email Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov.

On Saturday, July 9, at 9 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m., adults are invited to participate in “Photographic Possibilities: A Pinhole Camera Workshop.” This workshop is for those who are aged 16 and up. Participants will use plastic “toy” cameras and experience making multiple 2×2-inch photographic prints using positive photo paper. This workshop will be held outdoors allowing photographers a chance to freely roam for inspiration. The program facilitator will develop the paper in a mobile darkroom for almost instantaneous results. The possibilities are endless! Registration is required as space is limited. Register at bit.ly/PinholdCams. To learn more, contact David at David.Lamanno@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216-8229.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2022, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required.