Rowan-Salisbury Schools board OKs pay increases for hourly employees

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an increase in compensation for all classified district employees on Thursday.

After a nearly two-year study detailed by Chief Human Resources Officer Jill Freeman and Human Resources data analyst Melissa Bryan, the board OK’d the pay raise after seeing an outline on the minimum wage earned by bus drivers, custodians and teacher assistants. Increases will be based on years of experience.

The total cost of implementing the raises is about $3.9 million, but that could change according to how many employees are hired or move to other jobs.

The new minimum wage is $15 per hour and the following are new salaries:

• Custodians: Entry level increased from $13 to $15 per hour, with 10 years experience from $13 to $16.16 per hour, 25 years experience from $13.51 to $18.08 per hour.

• Bus drivers: Entry level from $11.66 to $16.66 per hour, 10 years experience from $12.10 to $17.95, 25 years experience from $13.18 to $20.08 per hour.

• Teacher assistants: Entry level from $13 to $15.23 per hour, 10 years experience from $13.67 to $16.41, 25 years experience from $14.38 to $18.36 per hour.

The previous minimum wage for custodians and teacher assistants was the result of a pay increase implemented in January.

Human resources and the finance department will complete employee audits in July to rebuild salary schedules so the pay increases will show up in August paychecks.

In other agenda items:

• The board approved the curriculum contract with web-based reading platform Achieve 3000, reading and math diagnostic system iReady, Discover Science curriculum and Edmentum support resource.

• The board approved the updated 2022-23 RSS Code of Conduct. During the discussion, board member Brian Hightower noted the consequences of student actions would need to be toughened within the next year to cultivate a proper learning environment in the classroom.

Possession and use of vaping products are under the Level III violations with a maximum of 10 days of out-of-school suspension as a consequence.

• The board approved the contract with Goodman’s Foodservice.

• Jordan Baker was announced as the new principal of South Rowan High School.

• Ricky Dunlap was announced as the new principal of Shive Elementary School.

• Kevin Granger was announced as the new principal of Koontz Elementary school.

• Stacy White was announced as the new executive director of human resources.