Local man with “extensive” criminal history arrested for drug trafficking, firearms

GRANITE QUARRY – A months-long investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office ended in the arrest of a Granite Quarry man, according to deputies.

The investigation into apparent drug trafficking began in January and has resulting in the arrest of Jordan Dwayne Moore, 30, of Hill Street. Moore has an extensive criminal record, according to officials.

Moore, 30, allegedly completed numerous transactions with undercover detectives from RCSO, totaling sales of 18.5 grams of heroin.

On June 29, detectives obtained a warrant for Moore’s arrest on a variety of chargesm including four felony counts of trafficking by possession, one count of trafficking by transportation, and four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deal.

Moore was arrested on a traffic stop shortly after the warrants were issued and on arrest, authorities reportedly found 16 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of heroin, 8.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms.

Detectives then conducted a search of Moore’s residence, where they reportedly found four grams of crack/cocaine and seven firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, which is legally considered a weapon of mass destruction. Various ammunition, drum magazines, and suppressors were also reportedly found during this search of the property.

These discoveries led to additional charges when Moore was presented at the county magistrate’s office. Three counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia were added to Moore’s arrest.

While searching Moore’s residence, detectives also arrested Kayla Wall, who had an outstanding warrant in Alamance County.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Moore had a criminal record dating back to 2007 with charges ranging from robbery with a dangerous weapon to assault.

Moore was held on a $250,000 secured bond and his first court appearance was Friday morning.