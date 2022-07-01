Blotter, July 1: Man charged in baseball bat assault

SALISBURY — David Michael Johnson, 42, was arrested on charge of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intention to kill or inflict serious injury on Tuesday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred after Johnson was evicted from his home in the 300 block of Foxrun Road in Salisbury. He was in the home when the new tenant came over to clean up the house with his grandson, who was the victim. Johnson reportedly charged at the grandson with a baseball bat.

The victim retreated to the vehicle he came in with his grandfather and retrieved a firearm before firing a shot into the air. Johnson returned to the house and went inside but when the victim and his grandfather came back inside, Johnson once again charged at the victim with a baseball bat. The grandson fired another shot into the air before calling for help.

Deputies confirmed through the Division of Criminal Information (DCI) that Johnson had been evicted. He taken into custody and held under a $30,000 bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Michael Earl Perry, 56, was arrested on charge of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Tuesday.

• Amanda Jean Emkin, 35, was arrested on charge of felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Tuesday.

• A burglary was reported at a deceased residence home in the 100 block of Timber Creek Lane in Salisbury on Tuesday. Televisions and tools were stolen from the property.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Burl Castor Road in Salisbury on Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $270.

• A larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Rainey Road in Salisbury on Tuesday. The incident was suspected to occur between Monday and Tuesday after the homeowner noticed an assortment of items and equipment missing from his garage. This included a zero-turn Bobcat lawn mower, three horse show saddles, two large bull heads, two Craftsman weed eaters, a Craftsman lawn mower, a red Generac generator, a Toro weed eater, a Toro lawn mower, an air compressor, an antique tractor tiller and a jumpstarter. The total estimated loss was $5,990.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A robbery was reported at the intersection of the 400 block of Morlan Park road and Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The total estimated loss was $700.

• An unknown subject reportedly stolen various items from an unsecured vehicle in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. The incident was suspected to occur between June 25 and Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $2,795.

• An assault of a clerk at Rushco gas station was reported in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Wednesday at 9:06 p.m. According to the victim, the individual that was with the suspect wanted to sanitize the money that the suspect was paying with. Security camera footage revealed that the suspect slapped the money out of the clerk’s hand and jabbed a finger on the victim’s forehead.

The clerk then told the suspect and other individual that she would not accept their purchase, asked them to leave and told them she would be calling the police. A warrant was obtained for the suspect’s arrest, but has not been served.

• A report of shots fired occurred at Pine Hills Apartment in the 400 block of West 15th Street. The shooting was heard at around 1:43 a.m. Thursday morning but a suspect was not in sight. Police found shell casings on the scene.