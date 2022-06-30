Saturday kids’ parade open to public

SALISBURY — Local children are invited to join a kids’ parade through downtown Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m.

Bring bikes, tricycles, wagons and strollers decorated in red, white and blue for a celebration. Prizes will be awarded for best decorated and best dressed.

Participants, who are not required to register, will kick off the walk with the pledge of allegiance by the flag pole at city hall, and historical figures, such as Daniel Boone, will greet children along the way.

The parade is for all ages and even for pets, though children age 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. No motorized vehicles are permitted.

The parade will begin at the back parking lot of city hall, 217 S. Main St. and conclude at the corner of Fisher and South Main streets.