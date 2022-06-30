Salisbury Symphony Orchestra completes Summer Strings Camp

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Strings Camp was held May 30 thorough June 10 at First United Methodist Church with 56 beginning violin, viola and cello students participating.

The one-week camp experience was funded by a grant from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation. Intermediate and advanced string players attended both weeks. Campers enjoyed enrichment activities in addition to rehearsals and public performances.

The Salisbury Symphony After School Strings classes will begin on Sept 26-27 for beginning and intermediate string players aged 8 and up. A class for adults is also being planned. More information will be available soon on the symphony’s website, www.salisburysymphony.org.