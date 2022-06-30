Rowan 8-and-under softball all-stars win district

SALISBURY — Rowan County’s 8-and-under softball all-stars won the district by defeating King 23-0, Davie 22-0 and Northwest Forsyth 19-0. Rowan defeated East Surry 14-0 in the championship game. Next up is the state tournament that starts July 9 at Salisbury Community Park.

Players are Callie Barrier, Payton Brown, Sabrina Jackson, Karsynn Karriker, Rylee king, Analynn Kluttz, Paisley Lanning, Nelson Leonard, Kinsley Linton, Rebecca Lombard, Jaylee Nixon, Lily Poole, Emerson Raper and Carsyn Smith.

Jeff Bernhardt is manager and coaches are Ashley Poole, Hillary Nixon and David Brown.