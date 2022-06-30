Patriotic concert Sunday at Faith Baptist Church

“We are a nation of communities…a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.”

— George H. W. Bush

FAITH — Faith Baptist Church will host a free patriotic concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3. The Fourth of July Community Chorus, composed of voices from 18 area churches, will perform musical selections chosen specifically to honor all veterans and those who are now on active duty.

All who have served or are presently enlisted in the U.S. military are encouraged to wear their uniform to be recognized when the chorus performs “Salute to the Armed Forces.” Audience members are encouraged to wear red, white and blue clothing to add to the festivities. Choral members, under the direction of Jason Harwood, will be accompanied by Susan Trivette on the piano, Kevin Agner on cello and Joe Williams on drums. Dr. Karl Hales will narrate.

Daisy Bost, concert organizer, notes that this annual Fourth of July event began some 65 years ago and was composed of 10-15 singers from three area churches. Sunday’s concert will feature 45 participants. Eighteen area churches represented are Bethel United Methodist, Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, Christiana Lutheran, Dayspring Community Church, Faith Baptist, Faith Lutheran, First Baptist-Rockwell, First Baptist-Salisbury, First U.C.C. Salisbury, Grace Bible Church, Grace Lutheran, Immanuel Lutheran, Mt. Moriah Lutheran, Organ Lutheran, Shiloh Reformed, Shiloh United Methodist, St. John’s Lutheran and St. Paul’s Lutheran.

Soloists for the event are Tony Herrin, Neal Wilkinson and Tim Williams performing “Under God”; Mia Grace Spinella and Easton Joseph Spinella singing “American Tears”; Ladies of Faith (Jill Russ, Diane Freeman, Diane Goodnight, Patsy Parnell and Morgan Brown) performing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”; Jayne Lingle, “God Bless America”; Cindy Emerson and Morgan Brown, “The Folded Flag”; and Neal Wilkinson, “Lord Have Mercy.”

The Rowan Big Band All-Stars, directed by Tim Hedrick, will begin playing at 3:30 p.m. as the audience assembles for the concert. Free parking is available around the church building and on the street. After the concert, food and amusement rides will be available at Faith Amusement Park, located directly across the street. Faith Baptist Church is located on Main Street in Faith and Rev. Stephen DeWalt is pastor.