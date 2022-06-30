N.C. Transportation Museum to host free firework display Saturday

SPENCER — It’s a red, white and blue celebration in Spencer this Saturday from 7-9:30 p.m. for Fireworks Over Historic Spencer Shops featuring a free fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. for all to enjoy.

This family-friendly event will kick-off after the museum buildings and exhibits close at 5 p.m. and the site reopens at 7 p.m. with outside activities near the south end of the Back Shop and in front of the Roundhouse. Activities will include a balloon twister, DJ music, inflatables, corn hole and other lawn games.

Additionally, on display will be the Ride of Pride trucks from Daimler Trucks North America’s Cleveland plant. Guests are also invited to ride in a WWII-era Dodge weapons carrier for a small fee. All other activities are free. Food vendors in attendance will include Roadway Dawgs, the Old 97 Kettle Corn, and Chill Shak.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to take in the spectacular display launching your patriotic holiday weekend.

For more information about the event, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/fireworks-over-historic-spencer-shops or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.