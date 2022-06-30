Faith Fourth of July prepares for big weekend of Independence Day events

FAITH — This year marks the 76th anniversary of the Faith Fourth of July Festivities. To celebrate, the town has a packed week ahead, kicking off with fair rides from Wade Shows, Inc.

Every night holds an evening of celebration with performances and activities for all ages. The schedule goes as followed:

• Thursday: Food booths and rides open at 6 p.m. with $2 rides, Cat 5 performs at 7:30 p.m.

• Friday: Food booths and rides open at 6 p.m., The Tonez perform at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday: Food booths and rides open at 6 p.m. with $30 armbands, Too Much Sylvia performs at 7:30 p.m., fireworks show at Faith Academy Ballpark at 10:30 p.m.

• Sunday: Rowan Big Band performs at 3:30 p.m., Faith Patriotic Program at Faith Baptist Church at 5 p.m., food booths and rides open at 5 p.m. with Food Lion Customer Appreciation Night (bring two cans of food to receive $5 off an armband), Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band performs at 7:30 p.m.

• Monday: Rides open at 10 a.m. with $30 armbands, parade begins at 10 a.m. featuring grand marshals and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard, food booths open after parade, crowning of Miss Rowan County Veteran after parade, Mother Trucker performs at 7:30 p.m., games and watermelon eating contest at Faith Academy Ballpark at 8 p.m., hot dog eating contest at Faith Academy Ballpark at 9:30 p.m., fireworks show at Faith Academy Ballpark at 10:30 p.m.

All events are held on South Main Street in Faith. Musical performances and the crowning of Miss Rowan County Veteran Queen will be held at the stage behind Town Hall beside the Legion Building Post 327 at 1015 Gantt Street. For more information on entertainment and parking information, go to https://www.faith4th.com/.