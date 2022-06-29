City of Kannapolis seeks vendors for public safety events

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis is looking for nonprofit, education, health and safety vendors to participate in two upcoming community events. National Night Out will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Veterans Park and the Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade and Open House will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at City Hall.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes a sense of community and provides an opportunity to bring Kannapolis Police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. The goal of National Night Out is to have police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe and caring places to live.

The Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade and Open House are held at city hall to give residents a chance to learn more about the fire department and fire safety.

Both events are free.

If you are interested in National Night Out, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.

If you are interested in the Kannapolis Fire Truck Parade and Open House, contact Maria Bostian at mbostian@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4282.