Blotter for June 29

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Salisbury Police reports

• A theft from a commercial vehicle on Long Meadow Drive was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. Thursday and 1:40 p.m. Friday. A large amount of construction tools and equipment was reported stolen, with a total estimated loss of $6,000.

• A report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling on East Cemetery Street was reported to have occurred about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

• A report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling on South Clay Street was also reported to have occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigated a report of a theft of a firearm from Yadkin Rover Drive in Salisbury at 7:12 a.m. Sunday.

• Harvey Claymon Hurlocker, 49, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

• Brandon Jacob Peterson, 29, was arrested Saturday and charged with larceny.

• Sherry Remee Stone, 34, was arrested on Saturday and charged with larceny.

• Dominique Juwan Phifer, 29, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture.

• Michael Scott Aldridge, 45, was arrested Sunday and charged with communicating threats.

• Jonathan Paul Holshouser, 40, was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

