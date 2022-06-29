10 arrested in month-longth investigation by State Alcohol Law Enforcement

SALISBURY – North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents recently concluded a months-long illegal drug and alcohol investigation which resulted in numerous arrests, charges, and seizures.

The investigation stemmed from complaints of illegal drug activity at ABC-licensed convenience stores in Salisbury. Through the course of the investigation, special agents also identified several illegal alcohol businesses operating out of private residences.

On Friday, ALE, Salisbury Police Department, and the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office served four arrest warrants and executed three search warrants for drug and alcohol violations at 29 Kesler Street, 204 Lloyd Street, and Red’s Mart, located at 1014 West Innes Street. During the searches, special agents seized two handguns, crack cocaine, approximately one pound of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

The following individuals were charged: