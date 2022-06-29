10 arrested in month-longth investigation by State Alcohol Law Enforcement
Published 9:22 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022
SALISBURY – North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents recently concluded a months-long illegal drug and alcohol investigation which resulted in numerous arrests, charges, and seizures.
The investigation stemmed from complaints of illegal drug activity at ABC-licensed convenience stores in Salisbury. Through the course of the investigation, special agents also identified several illegal alcohol businesses operating out of private residences.
On Friday, ALE, Salisbury Police Department, and the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office served four arrest warrants and executed three search warrants for drug and alcohol violations at 29 Kesler Street, 204 Lloyd Street, and Red’s Mart, located at 1014 West Innes Street. During the searches, special agents seized two handguns, crack cocaine, approximately one pound of marijuana, and a large amount of cash.
The following individuals were charged:
- Shivam Rajeshbhai Patel, 30, of Indian Land, SC – (owner of Red’s Mart) manufacture drug paraphernalia, delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a drug paraphernalia log, knowingly allow violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises, fail to superintend the business
- Paula Regina Jones, 54, of Salisbury – (Red’s Mart employee) manufacture drug paraphernalia, deliver drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a drug paraphernalia log, knowingly allow violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises
- Kristin Leigh Butler, 38, of Salisbury – (Red’s Mart employee) manufacture drug paraphernalia, deliver drug paraphernalia, failure to keep a drug paraphernalia log, knowingly allow violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises
- Dennis James Wilks, 78, of Salisbury – possess marijuana paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances
- Keshawn Jamaine Stoner, 19, of Salisbury – possess marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting public officer
- Terry Louis Woods, 63, of Salisbury – sell / deliver cocaine, possess with the intent to sell / deliver (PWISD) cocaine, possess cocaine, sell / deliver marijuana, PWISD marijuana, possess marijuana
- Claytonia Antionette Huff, 49, of Salisbury – sell / deliver cocaine, PWISD cocaine, possess cocaine, sell / deliver marijuana, PWISD marijuana, possess marijuana
- Christopher Danelle Weeks, 42, of Salisbury – sell alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit, possess alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permits, sell / deliver marijuana, PWISD marijuana, possess marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, PWISD cocaine, possess Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, possess marijuana paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia
- Rosalind Johnson Mcelhaney, 65, of Salisbury – possess alcoholic beverages for sale without the applicable ABC permit, sell alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permit
- Weslie Shawnel Fox, 30, of Salisbury – sell / deliver marijuana, PWISD marijuana, possess marijuana, maintain a vehicle for controlled substances
Reports will be submitted to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC) for the violations at Red’s Mart and Speedway 7986, which could result in fines, suspensions, or revocation of ABC permits.