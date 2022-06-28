Local ministry reaches out for ‘urgent’ public food donations

SALISBURY — Food shortages and the need for crisis assistance and relief is hitting close to home in Rowan County this month.

The Rowan Helping Ministries organization has watched the food storage they keep on-hand for people in need become depleted recently, leaving their shelves perilously close to being empty.

In order to address the problem before supplies are further exhausted, the group has now reached out on social media to ask for the public’s help in feeding the hungry of Rowan County.

Canned foods specifically are desperately needed if the ministry wants to continue fighting hunger around the community and a recent post said that everything from canned vegetables to meats to soup would all be much appreciated in particular at this time.

In addition to this, Rowan Helping Ministries is also asking for the public to donate boxed items such as breakfast food, instant potatoes, and macaroni and cheese as they preserve longer and can go a long way for the families and individuals supplied with these items.

As communities across the country deal with shortages, delays and economic difficulties, it is especially important that the public come together to offer their assistance for those most in need.

Donations can be delivered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the loading dock of 226 N. Long Street. Anyone with further questions on how they can help are asked to call Raeshawn Palmer at 704-637-6838, extension 123.