City of Salisbury announces Independence Day operations schedule

SALISBURY – The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day:

• City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers, will be closed on Monday, July 4.

• Salisbury Transit will not offer services on Monday, July 4.

• The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Monday, July 4. The department will not offer limb collection on Monday, July 4. Monday’s collection will take place on Tuesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 6.

• Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, please call 704-638-5339.

• The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

• The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.