Blotter for June 25-26
Published 6:12 pm Monday, June 27, 2022
In weekend crime reports:
- Christopher Danelle Weeks, 42, was arrested on June 24 on charges involving felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of marijuana in addition to multiple alcohol and paraphernalia-related misdemeanors. The arrest was made in the 20 block of Kesler Street in Salisbury. Weeks was placed on a $100,000 secured bond.
- Terry Louis Woods, 64, was arrested on June 24 for charges involving two counts of felony selling cocaine, felony sale of marijuana, felony delivery of marijuana, and felony possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana. The arrest was made in the 100 block of Lloyd Street in Salisbury. Woods was placed under $3,500 secured bond.
- Tyrone Jermaine McCauley, 50, was arrested over the weekend on a felony count of habitual impaired driving. McCauley, of Berrybeth Circle in China Grove, was placed under $2,000 secured bond.
- Harvey Claymon Hurlocker, 49, was arrested over the weekend on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine. Hurlocker, of the 100 block of Mason Street in Kannapolis, was placed under $1,000 secured bond.