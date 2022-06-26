Local golf: Rowan Masters, updates with Sunday’s results

Nick Lyerly won his fourth straight Rowan Masters on Sunday, topping William Little 4 and 2 for the championship.

Rowan Masters, 19th annual

Warrior

First-round results (Friday)

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) McGwire Owen 4 and 2

(2) Landon Merrell d. (31) Garett Lowe 7 and 5

(3) William Little d. (30) Billy Morgan 8 and 7

(4) Derek Lipe d. (29) Titus Okwong by default

(5) Todd Pegram d. (28) George Benfield 6 and 5

(6) Travis Taylor d. (27) Dan Hurd 2-up

(7) Harry Walch d. (26) Matt P0zsik 2 and 1

(8) Kevin Lentz d. (25) Blake Houston 3 and 2

(24) Joe Crossen d. (9) Chris Bowers 1-up

(23) Brian Jones d. (10) Christopher Baguma by default

(22) Robert Shoaf d. (11) Ricky Adams 2 and 1

(12) Roger Jernigan d. (21) Ibraham Aliga by default

(20) Cade Cranfield d. (13) Richard Cobb 2 and 1

(14) Shane Benfield d. (19) Kevin Stimberis 5 and 4

(15) Keith Dorsett d. (18) Trey McKee 3 and 2

(16) Sean Kramer d. (17) Brandon Phillips 2 and 1

Second-round results (Saturday, a.m.)

(1) Lyerly d. (16) Kramer 6 and 5

(2) Merrell d. (15) Dorsett 5 and 3

(3) Little d. (14) Benfield 5 and 4

(4) Lipe d. (20) Cranfield 7 and 5

(5) Pegram d. (12) Jernigan 3 and 1

(22) Shoaf d. (6) Taylor 2 and 1

(7) Walch vs. (23) Jones 6 and 4

(8) Lentz vs. (24) Crossen 2-up

Quarterfinal results (Saturday afternoon)

(1) Lyerly d. (8) Lentz 2 and 1

(20) Cranfield d. (5) Pegram 4 and 2

(7) Walch d. Merrell 2-up

(3) Little d. Shoaf 3 and 1

Semifinal results (Saturday morning)

(1) Lyerly d. (20) Cranfield 3 and 1

(3) Little d. (7) Walch 2 and 1

Championship (Sunday afternoon)

(1) Lyerly d. (3) Little 4 and 2