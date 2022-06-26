Local golf: Rowan Masters, updates with Sunday’s results
Published 12:30 am Sunday, June 26, 2022
Nick Lyerly won his fourth straight Rowan Masters on Sunday, topping William Little 4 and 2 for the championship.
See Tuesday’s print edition for the full story.
Rowan Masters, 19th annual
Warrior
First-round results (Friday)
(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) McGwire Owen 4 and 2
(2) Landon Merrell d. (31) Garett Lowe 7 and 5
(3) William Little d. (30) Billy Morgan 8 and 7
(4) Derek Lipe d. (29) Titus Okwong by default
(5) Todd Pegram d. (28) George Benfield 6 and 5
(6) Travis Taylor d. (27) Dan Hurd 2-up
(7) Harry Walch d. (26) Matt P0zsik 2 and 1
(8) Kevin Lentz d. (25) Blake Houston 3 and 2
(24) Joe Crossen d. (9) Chris Bowers 1-up
(23) Brian Jones d. (10) Christopher Baguma by default
(22) Robert Shoaf d. (11) Ricky Adams 2 and 1
(12) Roger Jernigan d. (21) Ibraham Aliga by default
(20) Cade Cranfield d. (13) Richard Cobb 2 and 1
(14) Shane Benfield d. (19) Kevin Stimberis 5 and 4
(15) Keith Dorsett d. (18) Trey McKee 3 and 2
(16) Sean Kramer d. (17) Brandon Phillips 2 and 1
Second-round results (Saturday, a.m.)
(1) Lyerly d. (16) Kramer 6 and 5
(2) Merrell d. (15) Dorsett 5 and 3
(3) Little d. (14) Benfield 5 and 4
(4) Lipe d. (20) Cranfield 7 and 5
(5) Pegram d. (12) Jernigan 3 and 1
(22) Shoaf d. (6) Taylor 2 and 1
(7) Walch vs. (23) Jones 6 and 4
(8) Lentz vs. (24) Crossen 2-up
Quarterfinal results (Saturday afternoon)
(1) Lyerly d. (8) Lentz 2 and 1
(20) Cranfield d. (5) Pegram 4 and 2
(7) Walch d. Merrell 2-up
(3) Little d. Shoaf 3 and 1
Semifinal results (Saturday morning)
(1) Lyerly d. (20) Cranfield 3 and 1
(3) Little d. (7) Walch 2 and 1
Championship (Sunday afternoon)
(1) Lyerly d. (3) Little 4 and 2