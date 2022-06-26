Biz Roundup: Three Rivers Land Trust recognizes outgoing board members

SALISBURY — Three Rivers Land Trust has recognized three outgoing board members during its regular board of directors meeting earlier this month.

The three outgoing board members served a combined total of nine years and helped the land trust in its conservation efforts in a 15-county region.

Anslo Fowler, an avid outdoorsman from Davie County, served on the board of directors from 2019-2022.

Savannah Heath is the economic development director in Montgomery County, and served on the board of directors from 2019-2022. She has been an advocate for the Land Trust in Montgomery County.

Tommy Porter is the president of Porter Farms Inc. in Cabarrus County. He served on the board from 2019-2022 and is a Cabarrus Soil & Water Conservation District Board supervisor.

“We are incredibly thankful to each of the outgoing board members that have volunteered their time to helping direct the Land Trust in our mission,” Executive Director Travis Morehead said in a news release. “Anslo, Savannah and Tommy are all excellent people that we were lucky to have as leaders and advocates for conservation in our region.”

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in the conservation mission, contact Emily Callicutt, land protection specialist at 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

Food Lion has 19 named

Top Women in Grocery

Food Lion announced that 19 associates have been named 2022 Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer.

The awards recognize women in the U.S. food, retail and grocery industries who are change makers and role models for future generations.

The award winners represent all levels in the industry within both the retailer and supplier communities. There are three award categories: Senior-Level Executives, Rising Stars and Store Managers. Food Lion honorees represent many departments and roles.

Senior-Level Executives:

• Natasha Brinegar, Vice President of Category Management, Center Store

• Karen Fernald, Senior Vice President, Fresh Category, Merchandising and Pricing

• Valarie Wallace, Vice President, Communications

Rising Stars:

• Josanna Busby, Category Manager, Seafood, Sidecase, Frozen Meats & Seafood

• Sara Creel, Manager of Labor Systems

• Sabrina Elliott, Director of Merchandising, Central Division

• Melissa Harrington, Director of Finance

• Sue Lansley, Category Manager, International Specialty, GM Everyday

• Lydia Mahon, Integrated Planning Manager

• Lucia Mangione, Director of Merchandising, Northern Division

• Erin McMahan, Marketing Manager, In-Store Communications

• Lisa Owens, Director of Operations, Richmond/Norfolk Division

• Kathryn Sowers, Director of Operations, Central Division

• Kristin Wells, Category Manager, Produce, Vegetables & Local

Store Managers:

• Faith Bridges, Store Manager, Store No. 839

• Connie Dixon-Williams, Store Manager, Store No. 2635

• Candace LaNasa-Youmans, Store Manager, Store No. 2837

• Robin Olshenske, Store Manager, Store No. 1468

• Crystal Smith, Store Manager, Store No. 2529

New plant managers at EGGER

LEXINGTON — EGGER has two new plant managers at its Lexington facility.

Markus Frevert has been named the plant manager for technical/production and Jonathon Stephens will serve as plant manager for finance/administration.

Frevert served as particleboard production manager at the company’s Brilon, Germany, plant and oversaw operations for more than 15 years. His career at spans nearly 25 years, with prior management roles in the manufacturing sector.

Frevert officially started his new role in Lexington in May and succeeds Bernhard Ebner, who joined the Lexington facility in 2020 and played a key role in implementing standards during the start-up and ramp-up phases of the newly constructed plant. Ebner is scheduled to begin new duties in Europe on Sept. 1.

Stephens joined the Hexham, U.K., facility in 2010 and worked as financial planning and analysis manager, then accounting manager, until taking on the role of plant manager for finance/administration in 2016. In this role, he was responsible for accounting, controlling and tax obligations for the company’s British plants.

Stephens will replace Gerald Jobst and begin his new role on July 1. Jobst has served in Lexington since 2018 and will remain in Lexington through the fall to oversee the transition before relocating to Europe.

“It’s a very bittersweet time at EGGER as we say farewell to two valued team members while welcoming two new additions to our Lexington family,” said Ken Brown, plant manager for logistics. “We are so thankful for the tremendous impact both Bernhard and Gerald have had in helping to get the plant up and running over the past few years, and wish them well as they return home to Europe. We are also very excited to welcome Markus and Jonathon, and know they’ll play an essential role in plant operations locally.”

The 1 million square-foot facility started production in September 2020. In December 2021, the company announced a $20 million investment for an additional production line and $30 million for a recycling center. Both are scheduled for completion by early 2023.