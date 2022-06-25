Sarina Dellinger column: Summertime color at Hurley Park

By Sarina Dellinger

For the Salisbury Post

The days are long, the nights are muggy, and the humidity is high — but the summer time flowers don’t mind! A lot of people rush out to buy summer annuals, but perennials can also be a good source of color year after year. However, you’ll probably need to provide extra water to both to keep the plants and blooms coming all summer long.

At Hurley Park, we only add summer annuals to the front entrance garden on Lake Drive. As you go past you’ll be welcomed to the park with Durango Outback Mix of Marigolds in the front. The back of the garden is planted with coco gold marigolds which boast large yellow blooms. Both of these marigolds have been a star performers for us for a few years and are easily grown from seed. Mixed in with those are strawflowers, celosia, verbena and more!

Further into Hurley Park you’ll find blooms all around. The southern magnolia flowers are gracing the Reynolds Magnolia Collection walkway with their scent. If you’re looking for scent, there are gardenias spread throughout the park. The gardenias are most concentrated around the large gazebo which adds a sweet fragrance to the breeze as you sit in the shade. The Koontz-Walser Daffodil Garden is reaching its peak second bloom with yellow daylilies, a theme that continues through other gardens around Hurley Park. Priscilla’s Fragrance Garden has purple passionflower in bloom, alongside mountain mint, both of which attract a variety of pollinators. At the back of Jane’s Garden are a selection of mature oakleaf hydrangeas in full bloom. These native shrubs are a great addition for any garden, they do well in sun to partial shade and provide beautiful flowers that lend themselves well to dried arrangements.

The star of the show in terms of blooms right now is the Lib and Ed Taylor Garden at the corner of Annandale Avenue and Hobson Road. This garden features Stokes’ asters, Black-eyed Susans, Oriental lillies, butterfly milkweed, lantana and more! While visiting, you’ll often find pollinators buzzing about to collect nectar from the plants located here. From spring to fall, there is always something in bloom in this eye-catching roadside garden.

If you have questions about Hurley Park, or want to know how to book events, please give us a call at 704-638-5298. Stay up to date with what’s happening at Hurley Park by following us on Facebook or Instagram @HurleyParkNC. To view a map or donate to Hurley Park, visit our website at salisburync.gov/hurleypark. Happy gardening!

Sarina Dellinger is public garden manager for Salisbury Parks and Recreation.