R.A. Clement Association’s 26th biennial reunion set for July 1-2
Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 25, 2022
CLEVELAND — The R.A. Clement Association will hold its 26th biennial reunion July 1-2 at the historic Rosenwald School, 216 Krider St.
Events include a community cookout and program that will recognize reunion classes from the R.A. Clement High School, R.A. Clement scholarship recipients and contributors from the R.A. Clement families and descendants, individual contributors, churches and other organizations that are supporting the restoration of the Rosenwald school building.
Since 2010, the association has assisted in raising more than $125,000 for the restoration project. This includes grants from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the local Robertson Foundation, the Salisbury Foundation and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. Program participants include, Carolyn Snipes, president; Leonard Hall, president of the West Rowan Neighborhood Center Advisory Council; Vera Avery, Dorothy Scott, Patricia Moriniere, Brenda Avery, Catrelia Hunter, Lonnie Gaither, Thomas Powe, Jeanette Rankin and Ernestine Cornelius.
The evening concludes with fellowship on the lawn of the Rosenwald School.
July 2 events will begin with the R.A. Clement Association annual meeting at noon, followed by an afternoon of family fun and fellowship on the Rosenwald School lawn. Officers for 2022-24 will be elected and installed, as the Association moves forward to restore the Rosenwald Building and make it available for use by the community.
Individuals who registered for the events will come from the West Rowan area, as well as those returning from different parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, California, Georgia, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Tickets for the weekend are still available by contact Leonard Hall, Lonnie Gaither, Dorothy Scott, Diana Moriniere or Catrelia Hunter.