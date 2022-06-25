R.A. Clement Association’s 26th biennial reunion set for July 1-2

CLEVELAND — The R.A. Clement Association will hold its 26th biennial reunion July 1-2 at the historic Rosenwald School, 216 Krider St.

Events include a community cookout and program that will recognize reunion classes from the R.A. Clement High School, R.A. Clement scholarship recipients and contributors from the R.A. Clement families and descendants, individual contributors, churches and other organizations that are supporting the restoration of the Rosenwald school building.

Since 2010, the association has assisted in raising more than $125,000 for the restoration project. This includes grants from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the local Robertson Foundation, the Salisbury Foundation and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. Program participants include, Carolyn Snipes, president; Leonard Hall, president of the West Rowan Neighborhood Center Advisory Council; Vera Avery, Dorothy Scott, Patricia Moriniere, Brenda Avery, Catrelia Hunter, Lonnie Gaither, Thomas Powe, Jeanette Rankin and Ernestine Cornelius.

The evening concludes with fellowship on the lawn of the Rosenwald School.