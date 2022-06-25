Library Notes: Set Sail! during the Library’s Summer Reading Week 4

Rowan Public Library

Ahoy matey! Raise your sails for a high-seas adventure. Beginning Monday, June 27, each RPL branch will take turns hosting amazing teacher Steve Somers in his performance of “Set Sail: Magic and Books with Steve Somers,” as part of the 2022 “Ocean of Possibilities” Summer Reading School Age program series. This event is set to be performed outdoors at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, June 27; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, June 28; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, June 29; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, June 30.

Join Captain Steve and his friends on a nautical adventure to find treasure. Not a treasure that you can see, or touch and feel, but rather something much more valuable. It is not gold or silver, nor is it precious gemstones or lots of money. In this program, children will discover the treasure of good character traits such as trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness and more. By the end of the show, children will find out that down in the depths there is an outstanding benefit to having good character — friendship! With nearly 20 years of teaching experience plus 16 years of experience in academic entertainment, Somers uses his talents, pizazz and initiatives in fun to give a laugh-out-loud learning presentation. Audience members will enjoy tricks, illusions, drama, puppetry, stories and music to make learning an unforgettable experience.

School Age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.

Other programs for children coming this week include “Books, Babies & Toddlers” (Infants to 36 months) and “Summer Storytime” (Preschool). These programs will be held outdoors as weather permits and hosted by each RPL branch. Check out this final week of “Books, Babies & Toddlers” on Monday, June 27 at RPL West (Cleveland) at 10 a.m.; Tuesday, June 28 at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, June 29 at RPL South (China Grove) at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 30 at RPL East (Rockwell) at 10 a.m. “Summer Storytimes” (preschool) will continue to be held on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

Also coming this week for children is Checkers Library TV episode 5, “Which Way to Read?!,” which explores the different ways to read. This episode will be released on Wednesday, June 29, at 9 a.m. on the library’s YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) and Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary). You may also follow the link at bit.ly/CheckersSummer22 for access to the videos. For more information about “Deep Sea Readers” or Checkers Library TV, email Laura at Laura.Mowry@rowancountync.gov.

Summer Reading programs for Teens ages 11-17 (rising sixth-12th graders) are hosted by each RPL branch at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27, at RPL South (China Grove); Tuesday, June 28, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesday, June 29, at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursday, June 30, at RPL East (Rockwell). This week, check out “Sea Monster Trivia and Drawing Contest,” where teens are asked to test their Sea Monster knowledge with a game of trivia and a drawing competition. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Teens, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up (including 2022 high school graduates) will include three programs this week. On Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m., join RPL South (China Grove) for “Beach Book Club.” Learn all about this summer’s hottest beach reads for adults. Participants are encouraged to share their favorite summertime titles and vacation reads in this low pressure, high humidity book club. Mocktails will be included. To learn more, contact Paul or Brooke at 704-216-7727.

On Tuesday, June 28, from 6 p.m., adults are invited to join RPL East (Rockwell) for “Pinterest Club: Acrylic Ocean Art.” Adults ages 18 and up are invited to create Pinterest-inspired projects. This project includes painting an acrylic tropical ocean scene. Registration is required as space is limited. To register or learn more, call Sydney at 704-216-7841.

Adults are also invited to check out the “Book Bites Book Club” at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. This monthly book club meets both in-person and via Zoom at RPL HQ in the Hurley Room. Refreshments will be served, and new members are welcome. This month’s selection is “Message in a Bottle” by Nicholas Sparks. To learn more, email Paulette at Paulette.Stiles@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216-7731 for details, including Zoom information.

For all ages, on June 27, at 9 a.m., RPL’s Podcast “Come Gather ‘Round Good People, Episode 3: Tink Tillett and His Songs of the Seas” will be available on the RPL SoundCloud channel. While you are out exploring the Oceans of Possibilities during the days of summer, why not sing a song or two? The third installment of RPL’s folk music podcast, “Come Gather ‘Round Good People,” will focus on tunes with a sea-faring theme collected by folklorists on North Carolina’s Outer Banks during the 1940’s. You’ll be introduced to Tink and Eleazor Tillett of Roanoke Island who shared songs about pirates and other ocean-related topics. Learn about the history of the highlighted melodies and know you’ll be well-equipped to bellow out your songs as you set sail. Visit the RPL SoundCloud channel at bit.ly/RPLSoundCloud. For more information, contact David at David.Lamanno@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-8229.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2022, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required.