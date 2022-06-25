Kannapolis holding chalk art event

KANNAPOLIS — July is Parks and Recreation month and to celebrate, you can show off your inner artist by helping with a chalk art on the North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe sidewalks.

You will draw your chalk artwork on July 1, and the art will be on display from July 2-3. Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.

Each artist will receive a 5-by-5-foot square. A limited supply of chalk will be available, so organizers suggest you bring your own.

Prizes will be awarded in each age group (5-12 years, 13-17 years, and 18 and older) for the following:

Best Theme-Related Work

Most Colorful

People’s Choice Best in Show

To register, visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/…/activity/search…

Once we receive your application, organizers will be in touch to help you with supplies, location details and ideas for your artwork.