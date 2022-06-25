American Legion baseball: Rowan wins on Saturday afternoon

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County’s 4-1 win over Davidson County on Saturday afternoon was a testament to the team’s depth.

Rowan County got it done on the mound with the combination of Maverick Walters, Joseph Hartman, Blake Hill and Luke Graham.

Rowan hurlers actually had a combined no-hitter going until the sixth.

Walters, a Gray Stone Day youngster who is throwing his first American Legion pitches before he makes his high school debut, got in trouble in the first inning with three walks, but he pitched out of it. Then he mowed down Post 8 batters in the second and third. He didn’t allow a hit.

Hartman sailed through the fourth and fifth with a lot of routine flyballs, and when he got into trouble in the sixth, Hill bailed him out of it with two strikeouts. Davidson’s lone run scored on a wild pitch.

Graham allowed one hit in the seventh and picked up a save.

Rowan (20-7) did just enough offensively to win a game that won’t count in the division standings.

Aiden Schenck’s triple plated a run in the first. Malakie Harris, getting a start at third base with Hill on the pitching list, singled home a run in the second.

Rowan strung together hits by Schenck, Zach McNeely and McCall Henderson in the third to make it 3-0 before Matthew Connolly got the fourth run home with a sacrifice fly.

Davidson County 000 001 0 — 1

Rowan County 112 000 x — 4

W — Walters (1-2). L — Hauser. S — Graham (1).