Quotes of the week: ‘Never had anything like this happen’

“We’ve never had anything like this happen before.”

— Cheryl Cook, after a massive fire broke out at the C&D Salvage yard that she and her husband, Scott, own

“Convergence of economic factors that are beyond local control — inflation and gas prices — may eventually have an impact. We are watching the numbers.”

— James Meacham, CEO of Rowan County Tourism discussing travel figures at the Salisbury Rotary Club

“I couldn’t be happier to celebrate this weekend that is now a national holiday. … It’s so amazing that we get to celebrate not only our freedom, but to remember our history and cultivate our

future.”

— Gemale Black, Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President at the Juneteenth gathering at Bell Tower Green

“They’re really good kids, not just good baseball players — a great representation of our county.”

— Thad Chrismon, coach of the state champion South Rowan High School baseball team that was honored by the Rowan County Board of Commissioners

“Nobody wants economic development beside their house. I wouldn’t like it and nobody else is going to

like it.”

— Jim Greene, vice chair of the Rowan County Board of Commissioners who also spoke of the greater good an industrial park planned for Long Ferry Road would bring after it got the rezoning approval it needed

“Firefighting is a career that communities by large appreciate. Whenever someone tells me they’re interested in the field, I tell them to just go for it.”

— Chris McGee, who retired after 30 years in firefighting but still volunteers and took part in the N.C. Transportation Museum’s Fire Truck Festival

“Any time someone wins a state title, it’s real special. To win two events as a sophomore makes it extra special.”

— Phillip Bush, North Rowan track coach speaking of the Post’s Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year Brittany Ellis

“I was like, what kind of witchcraft is this?”

— Allan Lanton, on his first reaction to the food production system that his company Evergrowing Aquaponics uses to grow plants in an oxygenated tank where more than a dozen tilapia swim