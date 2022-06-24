North Carolina leaders, candidates respond to overturn of Roe v. Wade

Staff report:

Today the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the landmark 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade that codified the constitutional right to abortion, leaving states to individually determine the legality of an access to abortion. Leaders and political candidates, like residents across the state, are reacting.

“For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam room.” – Gov. Roy Cooper, D-North Carolina

“This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred. Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions. This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for many Americans, and I urge calm and respect for the Court’s decision and hope people who have strong feelings on both sides will voice them peacefully.” – Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina

“As a former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I want to be clear: Our Constitution grants Americans the right to make decisions about their health care free from government interference. Today, for the first time in our history, the Supreme Court took away an individual constitutional right. I join people across the country in anger and fear at this moment for what the Supreme Court’s decision will mean for women, American families, and health care providers. This wrong and dangerous decision that overturns nearly 50 years of precedent shows exactly what’s at stake in this election and I will not hesitate to stand up for Americans’ freedom to make our own decisions about our own families.” – Cheri Beasley, D-Candidate for U.S. Senate

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a historic victory for the millions of Americans who believe that every life is precious and deserves protection. And it is a victory for the millions of unborn children who may now realize the most fundamental of all human rights, the right to life. The Court’s ruling correctly empowers the people’s representatives in each state to decide how best to protect unborn lives. As a conscience-driven pro-life advocate, I will continue to support protections for unborn children everywhere.” – Rep. Ted Budd, R-NC13 and candidate for U.S. Senate

“I have a message for the women of North Carolina: you still have a legal right to an abortion in our state. North Carolina state law protects women’s reproductive freedoms. This is true even after the Supreme Court today stripped women of their right to an abortion under the Constitution by overturning Roe v. Wade. If we want to keep our freedoms under state law, then we have to elect state officials who commit to protecting them.” Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General

“I am overjoyed with the decision by our Supreme Court – for decades we have been praying for a day like today and it is finally here. I have experienced the pain of abortion in my own life and know the long-term effects it can have on families. That is a huge reason why I fight so hard for the life of the unborn. With this decision, our elected officials must act and protect our Justices from further attempts of intimidation and violence. This opinion gives control over abortion back to the states – where it rightfully belongs. However, here in North Carolina, this is cause for work, not celebration. Currently, in North Carolina, abortion is legal for any reason up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. This is unacceptable. With the Supreme Court’s decision to return authority over this issue to the states, it will now be our duty to carefully craft legislation that will safeguard the life and health of all our citizens, born and unborn.” Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, R-North Carolina

“Today, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a constitutional right that has stood for fifty years. Abortion is still legal in North Carolina, but the General Assembly should act now to codify the long-standing holdings of the Roe decision.” – House Democratic Leader Robert Reives

“Five decades of prayer have been answered, as this ruling is overdue news for life and the unborn,” said Rep. Hudson. “I am glad the Court decided to return power to where it belongs – voters in states and their elected representatives. More than 600,000 babies were murdered in the United States last year. Ending Roe v Wade’s unconstitutional and unscientific precedent – which mandated allowing abortion even beyond the time a baby has a heartbeat, feels pain, or sucks her thumb – will save innocent lives.” – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC)

As more statements are released, we will update this article.