Health Department: COVID-19 vaccine available locally for children ages 6 months to 4 years

Rowan County Health Department

Babies and children ages 6 months to 4 years of age can now receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recently authorized and recommended that this new age range of individuals can receive the vaccine to protect them from contracting and spreading the COVID-19 virus.

Throughout the progression of the pandemic, evidence suggests children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus like all other age groups. COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalization, death, as well as other long-term health complications possibly lasting for several months. By vaccinating yourself and your children you are contributing to the safety of our community-especially as we head into summer activities and increased social interaction.

Parents will have the options to choose between available vaccines for their children, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna COVID vaccines have been recommended by the CDC to be received by people ages 6 months old or older.

Pfizer-BioNTech

Children 6 months to 4 years old receiving Pfizer will require three doses of the vaccine in the primary series. Both the first and second doses should be separated by three to eight weeks, and the second and third doses should be separated by at least eight weeks. For those who are immunocompromised, the first and second doses need to be separated by three weeks, and the second and third doses separated by at least eight weeks.

Children receiving Pfizer who are over the age of five, will require two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine given eight weeks apart. Those who are immunocompromised should receive a third dose at least 4 weeks after their 2nd dose in the primary series. Boosters will be necessary, however, only some children will require multiple boosters.

Moderna

As for Moderna, children ages 6 months to 5 years can receive two doses of Moderna in the primary series, given within four to eight weeks apart. Those who are immunocompromised, the first and second doses should be separated by four weeks, and the second and third doses separated by at least four weeks.

As with other routine vaccinations for children, both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have undergone a thorough testing and review process by the FDA and an independent scientific committee to ensure they are safe and effective for children. Parents and guardians with any questions regarding these COVID-19 vaccines should talk with their child’s provider.

COVID-19 vaccines are always free, regardless of insurance and immigration status.

Contact the following agencies to schedule an appointment for a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine or check with your provider office:

Rowan County Health Department – Monday and Thursday afternoons by appointment – 704-216-8837.

Salisbury Pediatrics – Thursdays by appointment – 704-636-5576.