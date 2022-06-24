Blotter: June 24

Salisbury Police

The theft of a refrigerator led to damage to a parked car on Woodleaf Road between 5 p.m. June 21 and 8:40 am. June 22. The theft was reported to police on June 22 and the report said a suspect took the refrigerator and the doors, which had been removed to get the refrigerator out of the residence doorway, and as the person was leaving, he or she hit a parked vehicle. Total estimated loss $700.

Officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Confederate Avenue between 7 a.m. June 21 and 7 a.m. June 22. Total estimated loss $255.

A larceny was reported on Brenner Avenue between 4 and 4:30 p.m. June 22. Total estimated loss $13.

Police received a report of a larceny on Hamilton Drive that occurred sometime between 9 a.m. June 20 and 7 pm. June 22. Total estimated loss $4,200.

Theft from an unlocked motor vehicle sometimes between 4 p.m. June 22 and 7:37 a.m. June 23 on Statesville Boulevard was reported to police June 23. Total estimated loss $120.

Officers received a report of theft from two cars overnight on Carolina Boulevard between 8 p.m. June 22 and 8 a.m. June 23. Total estimated loss $500.

Jerome Raheem Soogrim, 26, was arrested on June 22 and charged with felony larceny.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies received a report just after 5 p.m. on June 23 of trespassing and the theft of a four-wheeler vehicle on Young Farm Road. Total estimated loss $400.

Deputies investigated a report of burglary/forcible entry into a residence on North I85 in Salisbury between noon and 6:15 p.m. June 23.

Anna Amegan Shackelford, 33, was arrested June 23 and charged with possession of controlled substances.

Jake Wesley Geoerge, 27, was arrested in Cleveland June 23 and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Brandy Nicole Salkill, 31 ,was arrested in Cleveland on June 23 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Noah Gabriel Vanhoy, 18, was arrested in Cleveland on June 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Jessie Tillman Dilbeck, 38, was arrested June 23 and charged with breaking and entering into cars and other vehicles.

Gaige Lee Joyner, 29, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.