Blotter: June 23

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 24, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies received a report of a stolen motorcycle from St. Stephens Church Road at 9:25 a.m. June 22.

Sharon Mae Graham Ellis, 60, was arrested June 22 and charged with communicating threats.

Willie Lee Edwards, 29, was arrested June 22 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture controlled substances and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a controlled substance.

Yanez Vasquez, 34, was arrested June 22 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Patricia Ann Springer, 52, was arrested on June 22 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses.

Antonio Villalobos, Jr., 41, was arrested June 22 in Kannapolis and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Lauren Hannah Wilkinson, 29, was arrested on June 22 in Kannapolis and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Adam Harrington, 37, was arrested June 22 in China Grove and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance

