Collegiate Honors

Julio Gonzalez Gonzalez, of Salisbury, graduated from Lehigh University with a bachelor of science degree in computer science.

Tristan Wyatt, of Landis, graduated from Central Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Kenzie Koontz, of Salisbury, graduated from Central Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Jaliyah Oats, of Salisbury, was named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University.

Zoe Howell, of Rockwell, was named to the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University.

Grace Steinman, of Salisbury, was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.