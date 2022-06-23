Kannapolis begins school supply drive through July

KANNAPOLIS — Even with one school year just completed, for many students and their families, it’s never too early to start planning for next year.

The Kannapolis Police Department, in partnership with the Kannapolis Youth Council, is hosting a community school supply drive this summer, with donations being accepted through the end of July.

The students receiving these supplies range from kindergarten through 12th grade, meaning that all types of donations, regardless of grade-level are more than welcome and appreciated.

For those interested in helping, donations can be made at the Kannapolis City Hall. Supplies should be left in the lobby of the building, where they will then be collected and given out as needed.

The City Hall/Police Department is located at 401 Lauerate Way and a designated location will be in place for the donations to be left upon entering.