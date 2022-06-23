In Salisbury Police reports

• Dwayne Scott Hagler, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with resisting arrest/obstructing an officer and on a warrant service for Class B.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Catfish Road in Richfield between 9:45 a.m. Sunday and 1:56 p.m. Tuesday. Total estimated loss was $300.

• A larceny was reported on Barbour Street in East Spencer between 8:50 and 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Total estimated loss was $230.

• John Gordon Burrell, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of controlled substance.

• Karen Morris Olvera, 46, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Jerry Wayne Makas, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland and charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts.

• Robert Daniel Coppersmith, 26, was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Anthony Tyrone Pressley, 45, was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland and charged with simple assault.

• Amber Marie Vanhoy, 26, was arrested Tuesday in Salisbury and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Lontee Marquis Pressley, 25, was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland and charged with larceny.

• Thomas John Knudsen, 28, was arrested Tuesday in Rockwell and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.