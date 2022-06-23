Blotter
Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 23, 2022
In Salisbury Police reports
• Dwayne Scott Hagler, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with resisting arrest/obstructing an officer and on a warrant service for Class B.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• Deputies received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Catfish Road in Richfield between 9:45 a.m. Sunday and 1:56 p.m. Tuesday. Total estimated loss was $300.
• A larceny was reported on Barbour Street in East Spencer between 8:50 and 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Total estimated loss was $230.
• John Gordon Burrell, 45, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Karen Morris Olvera, 46, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Jerry Wayne Makas, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland and charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts.
• Robert Daniel Coppersmith, 26, was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Tyrone Pressley, 45, was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland and charged with simple assault.
• Amber Marie Vanhoy, 26, was arrested Tuesday in Salisbury and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
• Lontee Marquis Pressley, 25, was arrested Tuesday in Cleveland and charged with larceny.
• Thomas John Knudsen, 28, was arrested Tuesday in Rockwell and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.