Two overnight shootings in Salisbury

Published 9:46 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY – Police are investigating two separate shootings overnight in the city, one on North Long Street and the other on Ridge Road. Neither shooting was fatal, say police.

The first shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. Police say the 21-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk on N. Long Street toward East Spencer when someone in a passing car fired several shots, one of which hit the victim, who was taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center then airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Injuries were not life threatening.

The second report of shots fired came in just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning from the 200 block of Ridge Avenue, followed by a report of a 21-year-old gunshot victim at Rowan Regional. The shooting occurred in a residence, said police, and the victim was airlifted to Baptist as well with serious injuries.

Both shootings remain under investigation but police say there is no threat to the general community.

