Sports roundup: Rowan Legion team tops Davidson County 15-11

From staff reports

LEXINGTON — Rowan County benefited from a wild, nine-run third inning and beat Davidson County 15-11 in marathon American Legion baseball action on Tuesday night at Holt-Moffit Field.

It was ugly, but the bottom line was Rowan County (16-7, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in the Southern Division of Area III.

Rowan used five pitchers, with starter Alex Hagler taking the game into the fourth. Nate Green was credited with the win. Aiden Schenck and Luke Graham got some big outs. Cole Johnson was on the mound when Post 8 made the final out of the game on the bases.

Rowan did a good job offensively, mostly by taking advantage of errors and walks. Eight players had hits.

Defensively, third baseman Blake Hill stood out.

Davidson got an early two-run double from Tyler Shytle and led 4-0 after two innings, but things fell apart for the home team in the top of the third. Rowan sent 13 men to the plate thanks to four Davidson errors. Rowan received two walks in that inning with the bases loaded.

Zander Burton had a two-run double as Rowan batted around again in a five-run fifth. It was 15-5 at that point, but Davidson continued to swing the bats, right up until the final out.

Burton’s two doubles were Rowan’s only extra-base knocks.

Bo Tiller hit a solo homer for Post 8 in the third.

Rowan is back at it again tonight against Mocksville at Rich Park.

•••

Kannapolis pounded Mocksville 13-3 in five innings on Tuesday.

Kannapolis (11-2) got two hits each from Ty Hubbard, Jack McGowan and Connor Welker.

McGowan drove in three runs.

Brandon Moore pitched a complete game.

•••

Cole Pinion drove in two runs in Stanly County’s 4-2 win against Concord on Tuesday.

Lady Legion

LEXINGTON — Davidson County stayed unbeaten with a 2-0 and 6-2 sweep of Rowan County on Tuesday at Central Davidson High.

Salem Ward, a UNC Greensboro recruit, pitched a no-hitter in the first game, striking out four and walking one. Lonna Addison took the loss.

In the second game, Riley Potts did the pitching for Davidson (6-0).

Kimberly Troublefield pitched for Rowan (3-5). Troublefield had two hits. Abbey Nixon drove in a run.

Rowan plays at Kannapolis on Thursday.

Minors

Austin Love (West Rowan, UNC) pitched six innings for Peoria on Tuesday, striking out five with no walks. Love (3-7) allowed four runs.

Peoria won 7-4, but Love didn’t get a decision.

Love has fanned 69 batters in 13 starts.