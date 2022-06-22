Movie set to film scenes in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Salisbury has been confirmed as the filming location for an upcoming motion picture, according to an email from Downtown Salisbury Inc.

Filming is scheduled to begin on Monday and continue through Friday, July 1, in downtown Salisbury and other neighborhood areas.

“Salisbury is excited to welcome the production company of multiple actors, stage crews and other workers to Salisbury,” Downtown Salisbury Inc. said in an email.

Salisbury has, in the past few years, served as the filming location for several movies, including “The 24th” and “Goodbye, Butterfly.”

More information on potential road closures, business closures, noise and other anticipated sounds related to the filming will be shared in the next few days. All updates to the filming schedule will be shared on the City of Salisbury Facebook page.

No additional information about the production was made available.