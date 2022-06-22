East Rowan, Catawba grad’s book event on pioneering judge set for Friday

SALISBURY — South Main Book Co. is hosting a book event and signing for Virginia L. Summey’s book “The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts” on Friday, June 24, from 4-6 p.m.

Greensboro News and Record, and in Time. Elreta Alexander was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia Law School (1945), first to practice law in North Carolina (1947), and first in the country to become an elected district court judge (1968). With the recent confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Judge Alexander’s story is getting more attention. It was featured on Capital Tonight in theand in

Summey is a graduate of East Rowan High School (2000) and Catawba College (2004). She is a historian with The Source Historical Consulting and a