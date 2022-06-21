Motorcyclist facing numerous charges, including littering

Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

KANNAPOLIS — Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Patrick Lyons after a pursuit while he was on a cruiser-style motorcycle in the area of North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

Deputies said they chased Lyons until the bike had a “mechanical failure” and they were able to take him into custody.

Lyons was charged with felony flee to elude, driving an unregistered vehicle, speeding 90 mph in a 50 mph zone, operating a motorcycle without a DOT-approved helmet, a rear lamp violation and littering. Upon further investigation, Lyons was also charged on a warrant for failure to appear on a drug charge out of Rowan County.

Lyons was held on a $40,000 bond in the Rowan County Detention Center,

