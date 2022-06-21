Local golf: Strong performances for Barr, Childress; Rowan Masters field set

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Local golfers Charlie Barr and Michael Childress fared well in the 62nd North Carolina Amateur Championship that concluded on Sunday.

Barr shot 67-75-68-74 — 284. He finished 4-under and tied for 11th on the Farm Course at Greensboro Country Club.

Childress shot 72-70-75-73 — 290 and tied for 23rd at 2-over.

Another local golfer, Hank Robins, qualified for the event. He shot 79-78 — 157 and didn’t make the cut.

The next big Carolinas Golf Association event is the 108th Carolinas Amateur at the Charlotte Country Club on July 14-17.

The Warrior will be one of the qualifying sites for that event on July 7.

•••

Qualifying has been completed for the annual Rowan Masters at Warrior.

Pacing qualifying were East Rowan rising junior Landon Merrell and long-hitting William Little. They shot 69s.

Derek Lipe, Todd Pegram and Travis Taylor shot 70s.

The cutline fell at 84.

Nick Lyerly will be the No. 1 seed as the defending champion. He’s won the last three Rowan Masters titles.

Match play begins on Friday. Lyerly will be matched up with No. 32 seed Chad Smith in the first round.

Merrell is seeded second and will take on No. 31 Garett Lowe. Little is the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 30 Billy Morgan.

Veteran Richard Cobb, last year’s runner-up, is the No. 13 seed and plays 20th-seeded Cade Cranfield, a Carson student, in the first round.

Eight-time champ Keith Dorsett, who won the championship of the inaugural Rowan Masters in 2003, is seeded 15th and plays No. 18 Trey McKee in the first round.

Dorsett had two separate streaks of winning three Rowan Masters titles in a row. Lyerly will be seeking to be the first to win fourth straight.

Livingstone College’s team is well-represented.

Qualifiers and first-round pairings

1 Nick Lyerly defending champion vs. 32 Chad Smith 84

2 Landon Merrell 69 vs. 31 Garett Lowe 84

3 William Little 69 30 Billy Morgan 83

4 Derek Lipe 70 vs. 29 Titus Okwong 82

5 Todd Pegram 70 vs. 28 George Benfield 82

6 Travis Taylor 70 vs. 27 Dan Hurd 81

7 Harry Walch 72 vs. 26 Matt Pozsik 81

8 Kevin Lentz 73 vs. 25 Blake Houston 80

9 Chris Bowers 73 vs. 24 Joe Crossen 79

10 Christopher Baguma 73 vs. 23 Brian Jones 79

11 Ricky Adams 74 vs. 22 Robert Shoaf 79

12 Roger Jernigan 75 vs. 21 Ibrahim Aliga 78

13 Richard Cobb 75 vs. 20 Cade Cranfield 77

14 Shane Benfield 75 vs. 19 Kevin Stimberis 77

15 Keith Dorsett 75 vs. 18 Trey McKee 77

16 Sean Kramer 76 vs. 17 Brandon Phillips 77