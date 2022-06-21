Blotter for June 21

Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, June 21, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Salisbury Police reports

• Officers received a report of a shooting into an occupied property about 11:30 p.m. on Bringle Ferry Road on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on South Ellis Street between 8 p.m. Sunday and 9:54 a.m. Monday was reported to police on Monday. Total estimated loss was $300.

• Officers received a report of personal theft of $15 from a person on South Jackson Street between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Monday.

• The theft of a bicycle from Jake Alexander Boulevard between 8:45 and 8:50 p.m. Monday was reported to police. Total estimated loss was $200.

• Laura Katherine Lindley, 40, was arrested Saturday and charged with simple assault and resisting arrest.

• Gregory David Hart, 40, was arrested Saturday and charged with assault on a female.

• Hunter Wayne Hinson, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with carrying a concealed pistol.

• David Lance Cook, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with resisting arrest/obstructing an officer.

• Otha Gill, 62, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault on a female.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigating a report of damage to property at 11:40 a.m. on Panther Point Road in Richfield on Monday discovered a glass patio door had been damaged by a round of bird shot fired from a shotgun.

• School property valued at $100 was reported stolen from West Rowan High School around 2 p.m. Monday.

• Laura Katherine Casne Lindley, 40, of Salisbury, was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery.

• Christopher Wayne Graham, 33, of Salisbury, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a stolen car.

• Matthew Burns Tucker, 27, of Salisbury, was arrested Monday and charged with communicating threats.

