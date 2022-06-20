Head-on collision leads to one fatality on Sherrills Ford Road

Published 7:17 pm Monday, June 20, 2022

By Madeline Wagoner

SALISBURY — Locke Fire Department responded to a traffic accident Saturday morning around 3:50 a.m. where a head-on collision resulted in fatality.

The incident occurred at 4025 Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury where command reports show one vehicle was fully involved. Majolica Road and Hurley School Road were closed for an extended period of time and a fire on the scene was reported as extinguished.

