Blotter for June 18-19

In weekend crime reports:

• Craig William Walker II, 31, was charged with felony probation violation Friday after defrauding a drug screen with a device called a Whizzinator. His condition of probation includes not using, possessing or controlling any illegal drug or controlled substance unless it has been prescribed for the defendant by a licensed physician and is in the original container with the prescription number affixed on it. The defendant stated he has used amphetamines a week ago.

• Joshua Lee Casey, 37, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle on Friday. The defendant allegedly stole a 2012 Chevy Express Van from Makson Construction Company in the 400 block of Calhoun Street in Salisbury. The estimated value of the vehicle was $12,000. Casey received a bond of $20,000.

• Brett Michael Myers, 26, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, probation violation and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday. He received a $45,000 bond and a $10,000 bond.

• Jahmel Emaury Horne, 18, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense on Saturday. He was paid $4,000 for a stolen 2015 BMW that he had no legal right to sell.

• David Lance Cook, 36, was charged with felony larceny and misdemeanor resisting a public officer on Sunday in the 100 block of East Liberty Street in Salisbury. Lance allegedly stole a total of $2,500 of lumber from True Homes LLC. before fleeing from police after being ordered to stop. He received a bond of $1,500.

• Maxwell Anthony Preston, 23, was charged with felony flee/elude arrest on Sunday. Preston sped at an excess of 15 miles per hour over the legal speed limit on North Main Street in Salisbury and drove recklessly. He also has his licensed revoked. Preston received a bond of $1,000.